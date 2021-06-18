Korea Investment CORP Sells 48,700 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 1.34% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $55,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after acquiring an additional 840,158 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 443,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

WWE opened at $58.78 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

