Korea Investment CORP Sells 90,518 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,518 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.29% of Copart worth $75,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Copart by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after purchasing an additional 443,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $128.07 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.