Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,722 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Chubb worth $68,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 10,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $160.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.51. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

