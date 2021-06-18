Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,563 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of American Tower worth $90,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $269.51 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.74. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

