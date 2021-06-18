Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,859 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.59% of Crown worth $76,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE:CCK opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.62. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

