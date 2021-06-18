Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,923 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.41% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $75,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.87.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $152.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

