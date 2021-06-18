Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,101 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 62,781 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.62% of Cree worth $77,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $6,062,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $297,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cree by 11.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 96,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $155,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Cree stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

