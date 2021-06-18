Krios (GIG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Krios has a market cap of $1.45 million and $194.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Krios has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Krios coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $650.11 or 0.01830958 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017119 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Krios

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

