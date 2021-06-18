KuCoin Token Price Reaches $8.05 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $644.92 million and $21.46 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for about $8.05 or 0.00022769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00059393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.81 or 0.00737733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00083307 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.