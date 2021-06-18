Kuverit Price Hits $0.0003 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Kuverit has a market cap of $756,516.97 and approximately $22.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00058627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.82 or 0.00719335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00042694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00082587 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,406,911,226 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

