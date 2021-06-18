Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Market Capitalization Hits $361.03 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market cap of $361.03 million and $42.11 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00004962 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Trading

