Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Shares Down 2.3%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.63 and last traded at $61.78. Approximately 15,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 11,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts predict that Kyocera Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

