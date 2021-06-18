L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.31. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 87,209 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSTR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $186.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.04.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. Analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in L.B. Foster by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 76,381 shares during the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in L.B. Foster during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

