Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of LSBK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 20.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lake Shore Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for small to medium sized businesses.

