Lake Street Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 126.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ASPU has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

ASPU traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.73. 119,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,496. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 94,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,120,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

