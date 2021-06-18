Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.95.

LRCX stock traded down $26.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $613.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,619. The stock has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

