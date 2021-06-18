Lamden Price Tops $0.0482 on Major Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $53,202.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012775 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000638 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

