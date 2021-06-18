Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $18,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

