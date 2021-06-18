Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 56,266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Las Vegas Sands worth $131,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,935.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,035 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $53.36 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

