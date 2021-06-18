Lead Wallet (LEAD) Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.60 million and $202,748.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00135493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00184096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.83 or 0.00883241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,846.88 or 1.00249287 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.