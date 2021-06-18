Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Up 3.2%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) traded up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $40.01. 2,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 431,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

