Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Leidos accounts for 1.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Leidos worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

NYSE LDOS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,639. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.