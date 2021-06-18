Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 4.7%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) was up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.91 and last traded at $103.85. Approximately 34,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,157,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. Bank of America began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

