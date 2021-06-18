LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

LC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 12,143 shares worth $190,008. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LendingClub by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,181,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,272,000 after acquiring an additional 153,359 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LendingClub by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

