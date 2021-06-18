LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 7.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in LG Display by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 240.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 3.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 99,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LPL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,954. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. LG Display has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

