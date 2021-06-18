LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 7.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in LG Display by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 240.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 3.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 99,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:LPL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,954. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. LG Display has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.