LHT (LHT) Price Down 3.4% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. LHT has a market capitalization of $147,684.81 and $16.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008005 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000230 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

