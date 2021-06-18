Li Auto (LI) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Li Auto to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Li Auto and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Li Auto Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion -$23.24 million -193.00 Li Auto Competitors $52.36 billion $1.87 billion 35.46

Li Auto’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Li Auto and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 11 0 2.85 Li Auto Competitors 920 2287 2603 147 2.33

Li Auto currently has a consensus target price of $40.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.39%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.35%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Li Auto rivals beat Li Auto on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

