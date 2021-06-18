Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $208.51

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.51 and traded as high as $239.00. Li Ning shares last traded at $239.00, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Li Ning alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.