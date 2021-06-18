Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $210.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $161.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.86. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 988.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 140,526 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

