Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,749 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

