Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) and Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Head to Head Comparison

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) and Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lifeway Foods and Burcon NutraScience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifeway Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Burcon NutraScience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Lifeway Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Lifeway Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lifeway Foods and Burcon NutraScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifeway Foods 4.14% 9.43% 7.34% Burcon NutraScience N/A 0.41% 0.35%

Risk & Volatility

Lifeway Foods has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burcon NutraScience has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lifeway Foods and Burcon NutraScience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifeway Foods $102.03 million 0.80 $3.23 million N/A N/A Burcon NutraScience $20,000.00 16,326.09 -$3.48 million N/A N/A

Lifeway Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Burcon NutraScience.

Summary

Lifeway Foods beats Burcon NutraScience on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc. produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers. It sells its products under the Lifeway and Fresh Made brand names, as well as under private labels on behalf of customers primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages. It also provides Supertein, a canola protein isolate for use in beverages, confectionery, aerated desserts, and protein bars; and Puratein, a canola protein isolate for use in baked goods, protein cereal bars, dressings, sauces, and meat substitutes. The company was formerly known as Burcon Capital Corp. and changed its name to Burcon NutraScience Corporation in October 1999. Burcon NutraScience Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

