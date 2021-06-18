Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,818 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $127.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.19.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

