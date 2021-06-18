Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading Up 4%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 1,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,309,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEV shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.