LikeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.40 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $19.40 million and approximately $24,274.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,040,356,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,938,559 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

