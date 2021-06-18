Lincoln National Corp Has $34.58 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,687 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $260.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

