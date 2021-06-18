Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) shares fell 3.4% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $59.91 and last traded at $60.29. Approximately 33,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,494,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

Specifically, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.02.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 201,694 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $8,225,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,127,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,736,000 after acquiring an additional 212,358 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lincoln National by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

