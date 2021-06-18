Linker Coin One Day Volume Reaches $1,038.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $1,038.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00729035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00083020 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. "

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

