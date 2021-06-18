Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 823,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,503. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $120.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.50. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 106,175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

