Liquidity Network (LQD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,784.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 58.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $463,155.35 and $6,784.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00136190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00183116 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.59 or 0.00883198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,477.58 or 0.99919177 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.