Litecoin (LTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.02 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $153.58 or 0.00428708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $10.25 billion and $2.02 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

