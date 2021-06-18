Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.37% of Livent worth $60,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 61,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. B. Riley started coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

