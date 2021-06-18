Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Lixiang Education stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 4,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729. Lixiang Education has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01.

Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter.

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also engages in the operation of food procurement.

