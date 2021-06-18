Lobstex Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $177,674.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,117,296 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

