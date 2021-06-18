LockTrip (LOC) Market Capitalization Hits $154.87 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $154.87 million and approximately $165,223.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.36 or 0.00027831 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 132.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012785 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

