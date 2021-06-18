Loki (LOKI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,864.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.94 or 0.06156334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.87 or 0.01552696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00431456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.60 or 0.00748937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00432256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00368071 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

