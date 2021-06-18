LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target Raised to GBX 270 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LMP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 248.33 ($3.24).

LondonMetric Property stock remained flat at $GBX 235.20 ($3.07) during trading hours on Friday. 4,092,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,704. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 693.64.

In related news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85). Also, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

