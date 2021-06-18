Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0565 on Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0565 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $56.47 million and $5.31 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.25 or 0.00736206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00083078 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

