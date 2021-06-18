Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. 1,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $534.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Loop Industries by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth $950,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at $939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

