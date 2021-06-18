Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex and IDAX. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00135314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00183542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.77 or 0.00875215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,547.76 or 0.99156500 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, DragonEX, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

