Loungers (LON:LGRS) Price Target Increased to GBX 350 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on the stock.

LGRS traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,546. The company has a market cap of £287.67 million and a PE ratio of -25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 278.95. Loungers has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

